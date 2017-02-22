TMD to Highlight Asset Management Software at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, TMD will bring three new software “bolt-ons” to its media asset management systems, which are built on the Mediaflex-UMS (Unified Media Services) architecture. These enhancements can be added to any of TMD’s media service applications—including Media Packages, Media Misr and Media Lines—to expand their functionality.

Media Packages provides workflow management for the creation and delivery of packages to non-linear, over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Media Misr provides integration with third-party scheduling systems, automatically generates workflows based on those schedules, reports on missing content, and manages cache storage for transmission-ready content for playout systems. And Media Lines provides management of scheduled recordings of live feeds.

TMD will also introduce a new media service application for media logistics, which provides tools for managing the production supply chain from commissioning and ordering through program delivery. TMD’s Mediaflex-UMS Analytics, which are fast reporting, workflow-data dashboards with real-time analytics to monitor operational efficiency and quickly identify bottlenecks, also is expected to be shown.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. TMD will be in boothN6227. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.