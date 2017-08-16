Timeline Television OB Truck Parking at SAM IBC Booth

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Timeline Television’s new UHD2 IP 4K HDR OB truck will be pulling up to Snell Advanced Media’s booth at IBC 2017. The OB truck features a number of SAM’s IP-based products and its 4K/UHD replay system.

Installed in the UHD2 are two Kahuna IP production switchers, IP multiviewers, with SAM’s IP infrastructure technology serving as the backbone. SAM has also supplied the truck with its LiveTouch 4K/UHD replay and highlights system to be used for demonstrations at the show.

The Timeline truck is designed to support 32 Sony 4K cameras. The Kahunas enable SDR and HDR to be run simultaneously along with down converted HD outputs. With this set-up, SAM claims that production teams can work in VSF TR-03 to work video and audio as separate essence flows within an IP workflow.

The SAM booth is located at stand 9.A01 during IBC 2017, which takes place from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.