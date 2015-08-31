Thinklogic' TLX System Handles Uncompressed 4K at IBC 2015

MILFORD, CONN.—With 4K expected to be a hot topic at this year’s IBC Show, Thinklogical, a manufacturer of signal extension and switching systems, has announced that it will be demonstrating its TLK Series matrix switchers and extenders. The KVM system is able to extend and switch uncompressed 4K and UHD video at full resolution and color depth at 60Hz frame rate via two fibers or CATx cables.

TLX640

Among the TLX products Thinklogical will offer live demonstrations for are the new TLX48 (48 port) and TLX320 (320 port) matrix switches, and the TLX640 (640 port), a non-blocking, protocol-agnostic, single-frame KVM and video matrix. Other booth demonstrations include KVM and video extension over long distances with redundant fiber paths.

Thinklogical will also showcase video and computer peripheral signal management products for broadcast, OB trucks and post-production.

IBC 2015 runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. Thinklogical will be located at booth 10.A24