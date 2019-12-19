Terry Crews Tapped for 2020 NAB TV Chairman’s Award

Actor is best known for role on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and as a host on “America’s Got Talent.”

WASHINGTON—The NAB has chosen to present its 2020 Television Chairman’s Award to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews, an annual honor given out during the NAB Show in Las Vegas in April.

The NAB TV Chairman’s Award, which began in 2009, recognizes individuals for significant achievement in one or more specific art disciplines in television.

In addition to his role in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Crews is a host on “America’s Got Talent” and “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and also starred in “Everybody Hates Chris” on television. In film, he has starred in action and comedy films like “The Expendables,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “Deadpool 2,” “The Longest Yard” and more.

Beyond the screen, Crews was recognized in 2017 as a Time magazine person of the year for speaking out against sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo movement, and does work with the Polaris Project fighting against human trafficking, for which he was recognized by the UN with a Global Generation Award.

“Terry Crews’ unique ability to entertain audiences transcends traditional television, crossing a variety of genres and mediums,” said NAB TV Board Chair Emily Barr. “He is a steadfast advocate for human rights, and we are humbled to present him with this well-deserved honor.”

Crews joins past TV Chairman Award recipients including Kelsey Grammar, Kristen Bell, America Ferrera and Sterling K. Brown.

The NAB will present Crews with the TV Chairman Award during the We Are Broadcasters Celebration on Tuesday, April 21, during the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas, which takes place from April 18-22.