Telos Alliance to Have Presence at NAB’s IP Showcase

CLEVELAND & LAS VEGAS—Telos Alliance, along with its subsidiary companies, will have a pair of booths all to themselves at this year’s NAB Show, but the company also plans to have a presence at the IP Showcase on the show floor. Telos Alliance will join more than 50 companies as part of the Showcase that will demonstrate the benefits of IP.

Using AES67, the SMPTE ST 2110 standard and AMWA NMOS specifications, IP can provide operational benefits. At the IP Showcase, visitors will be able to see some of these benefits, like format flexibility and efficient cabling; resiliency and data-loss protection; plug-and-play connection management; and a choice of interoperable audio equipment. Presentations, panels and a live all-IP studio will also be hand to highlight IP.

The IP Showcase will be located at booth C12634 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Telos Alliance will have its own booths (N6531 and SU2321) also on the show floor.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place from April 7-12 in Las Vegas.