Tedial Evolution to Demo at CCW 2015

NEW YORK—MAM technology specialist Tedial is set to take part in the upcoming CCW 2015, where it will showcase the latest developments for its media IT suite, the Tedial Evolution. This IT architecture provides a flexible, scalable system with integration for multi-site, multi-format, multi-platform organizations and Business Process Workflow. Tedial will highlight the latest developments of the Evolution that offers a new user experience to speed up manual and automate workflows.

Tedial Evolution

The first new feature is a true Object Relational Database. With the database, the Evolution features a new set of tools to manage group entities. The entities are then logged as assets, which can now be a repository for all shared information. Assets are categorized as members of multiple entities, according to their user needs.

The Evolution also features live logging; metadata cataloguing during live ingest. Single click operation has also been added to the system, offering a new HTML5 user interface with one button commands and multiscreen and multi-platform operations to manage tasks, validate media or monitor workflow status from mobile devices.

Tedial also announced it has implemented IMF schema within its MAM and workflow systems, as well as the AMWA FIMS AS-11 specifications.

CCW 2015 will take place Nov. 11-12 at the Javits Convention Center in New York. Tedial will be located at booth 757.