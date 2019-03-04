Sterling K. Brown to Receive 2019 NAB Television Chairman’s Award

LAS VEGAS—If there are any tears from the news that Sterling K. Brown will be this year’s recipient of the NAB Television Chairman’s Award, they are likely to be happy tears, not the gut-wrenching sobs that many fans get when watching Brown in “This Is Us.”

Brown currently stars in the hit NBC drama, for which he has received an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG award, becoming the first African-American actor to win a Globe and SAG for TV lead actor. He also received an Emmy and Critics Choice Award for his role in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Other credits for Brown include “Black Panther,” “Marshall,” and “Army Wives,” with additional appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Insecure,” “Supernatural” and “Criminal Minds.” In 2019, he is slated to star in four films, including “Frozen 2,” “Angry Birds 2,” “The Rhythm Section” and “Waves.”

“Sterling K. Brown is a remarkably gifted actor who continues to break barriers with the range of characters he portrays on TV and the big screen,” said Jordan Wertlieb, NAB Television Board chairman. “We are honored to recognize Mr. Brown for his acting craft and his ability to connect with audiences of all types.”

The NAB Television Chairman’s Award recognizes individuals for significant achievement in the disciplines of television. First handing out the award to 2009 to Kelsey Grammar, the latest recipient prior to Brown was Kristin Bell in 2018.