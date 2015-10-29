Starz’s ‘Power’ Team to Speak at CCW

WASHINGTON—NAB’s Content and Communications World is bringing the Starz, as executives from the cable network and members of the creative team from its show ‘Power’ are scheduled to speak at the upcoming convention.

‘Power’ creator and executive producer Courtney Kemp Agboh and Starz senior vice president of production Melissa Harper will sit down for a conversation to provide an inside look at the risks and rewards in producing a drama series, as well as offer insight into the creative and logistical processes behind producing a series set in New York City.

Agboh’s credits include shows ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘The Bernie Mac Show.’ ‘Power’ is preparing for its third season on Starz, all of which Agboh has served as the showrunner for.

In addition to ‘Power,’ Harper has overseen production on Starz shows including ‘Black Sails,’ ‘Outlander,’ ‘Da Vinci’s Demons,’ ‘Boss’ and ‘Spartacus.’

CCW 2015 will take place at the Javits Convention Center in New York from Nov. 11-12. Agboh and Harper’s panel is scheduled to take place on Nov. 11.