SMPTE Previews Presence at IBC 2017

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE is making the trip out to Amsterdam for IBC 2017 and will have its hand in a number of different events and offerings for attendees during the show.

One of the big attractions that SMPTE will be participating in is the IP Showcase. SMPTE will work with AES, AIMS, Advanced Media Workflow Association, European Broadcasting Union, IABM, Media Networking Alliance and Video Service Forum on the IP Showcase, which will look to educate visitors and highlight the benefits of IP. The exhibition will provide a view at the latest advances in IP technology. The IP Showcase will be located in room E.106.

SMPTE will be hosting its own conference session as well, “SMPTE ST 2110: Professional Media Over Managed IP Networks.” The session will take place on Sept. 18 as part of the Advances in Technology stream and will present an overview of the proposed SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards and how it can be used within an infrastructure for professional media live production. The session will be chaired by Thomas Edwards, vice president of engineering and development at Fox Networks, and will include Matthew Goldman of Ericsson and SMPTE president; SMPTE Fellow John Mailhot, systems architect for IP convergence at Imagine Communications; Howard Lukk, director of engineering and standards at SMPTE; and Willem Vermost, Network IP Media Technology Architect.

SMPTE members will also be speaking at IBC’s EDCF Global Update.

In addition to their presentations, SMPTE will have a booth, 8.F51, where it will offer hand to provide information on membership services, and information and preview ordering for a number of publications, including “The Honor Roll and Honorary Members of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers” and “Magic & Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science & Technology.” The “SMPTE Standards Quarterly Report,” “SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal” and September 2017 “Progress Report” issue will be shown.

IBC 2017 will take place from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.