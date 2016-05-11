SMPTE New England Offering Boot Camp on 4K, ATSC 3.0

BOSTON—The New England Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is offering a crash course on some new technologies with a one day boot camp in Boston. The “New Technologies Boot Camp” is a free event that’ll take place on May 19 and provide presentations on things like high resolution, high dynamic range, high frame rate, and utilizing IP and ATSC 3.0.

Panel at SMPTE New England Section 2016 NAB Show Wrap Up Meeting

Presentations will be made by the likes of Hugo Gaggioni, chief technical officer at Sony Electronics; Karl Kuhn of Tektronix; Bruce Lane from Grass Valley; Al Kornak of JVC; Evertz’ Paul Briscoe; Michael Bergeron of Panasonic; John Shike from SAM; consultant Peter Putman; and Mark Schubin of PBS. The program will conclude with a panel discussion featuring all presenters.

The “New Technologies Boot Camp” is free to attend, does not require an RSVP, and is open to both SMPTE and non-SMPTE members. The event is being held in conjunction with the 26th Pro Video & Lighting Show. The boot camp will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 19.

For more information, click here.