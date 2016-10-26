SMPTE: IBM Adds Watson to Its Cloud Video Technology

LOS ANGELES—IBM unveiled new Watson-powered cognitive services for its Cloud Video technology that are designed to transform how organizations unlock data-rich insights for video content and audiences. The new services can help deliver differentiated, personalized viewing experiences for consumers.



Accessible through the IBM Cloud, these new services analyze video data that can otherwise be difficult and time-consuming to manually process. They include: Live Event Analysis, which combines Watson APIs with IBM Cloud Video streaming video solutions to track near real-time audience reaction of live events by analyzing social media feeds; Video Scene Detection, which automatically segments videos into meaningful scenes to make it more efficient to find and deliver targeted content; and Audience Insights, which integrates IBM Cloud Video solutions with the IBM Media Insights Platform, a cognitive solution that uses Watson APIs to help identify audience preferences, including what they are watching and saying, through social media.



These services are among the latest examples of IBM applying Watson to its Cloud Video platform since the formation of its Cloud Video unit in January 2016. The IBM Cloud Video unit brings together innovations from IBM's R&D labs with the cloud video platform capabilities of Clearleap and Ustream.



