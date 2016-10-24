SMPTE: Dalet Introduces Dalet xN IMF Maker

LOS ANGELES—SMPTE attendees are getting a first-hand look at Dalet Digital Media Systems’ latest release, the Dalet xN IMF Maker. Utilizing the media orchestration and processing capabilities of Dalet’s AmberFin platform, the xN IMF Maker generates IMF-compliant packages for international distribution.

The IMF bundles that are created by the xN IMF Maker support all the advanced features of IMF, including captions/subtitles, audio labelling and IMF metadata insertion in MXF. Users of the device can specify the source files and the metadata then trigger the workflow. The xN IMF Maker will then retrieve the information and automatically generate IMF bundles based on the provided data that are compliant with the IMF standard. All steps can be monitored via the system’s web-based interface.

Dalet has officially released the Dalet xN IMF Maker, with it being available as an on-demand service through Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Dalet will display its new product at booth 25 during SMPTE 2016, which begins today, Oct. 24, and goes through Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.