SMPTE 2017: Telestream Showing Streaming, Automation & QC Solutions

LOS ANGELES—At the Telestream booth, Lightspeed Live Stream and Capture for enterprise streaming, processing and distribution is being featured, along with a new joint solution with IBM Aspera FASPStream that enables high-quality streaming to remote production teams for near real-time editing and production over standard IP networks.

SMPTE attendees will be able to see the latest version of Wirecast Live Streaming Production Software and the Wirecast Gear companion hardware unit (v8) featuring Rendezvous, which the company says is a peer-to-peer remote conferencing and multi-site production feature that supports multiple simultaneous remote streams from any internet-connected computer or smart device.

The Vantage Media Processing Platform will also be on display; as well as the latest Vidchecker QC and correction software; and Timed Text Speech, Telestream’s new file-based auto-transcription service for subtitling and captioning workflows with MacCaption and CaptionMaker.