SMPTE 2016: Pixel Power Has StreamMaster on Display

Pixel Power is demonstrating the StreamMaster virtualized playout platform, its new approach to graphics and automation. StreamMaster is a software-defined playout platform, capable of running on dedicated devices on-premises, in data centers or in the cloud. Its flexible and scalable design makes it applicable to broadcast and live streaming playout applications, from premium channels to pop-up services and trials.



The system is accompanied by Gallium Automation playout software from Pixel Power. It also incorporates a full suite of graphics and effects, including real-time DVE and 3D graphics. Pixel Power uses the Amazon Web Services cloud to demonstrate the power of live mixing and graphics directly from the cloud.



The graphics capabilities offer full functionality of Promote, the Pixel Power software application that automates the creation and delivery of dynamic branding and promotions. The automatic generation of promotional content can be applied to a single channel or it can boost a broadcaster’s branding by applying common design elements and look and feel across multiple channels.



Pixel Power is exhibiting in booth 316.

