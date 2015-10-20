Samsung President Hong to Keynote at CES 2016

Dr. WP Hong



ARLINGTON, VA.—The Consumer Electronics Association has announced that Dr. WP Hong, president and CMO of Samsung, will give the keynote address at CES 2016. Dr. Hong will offer attendees an update on Samsung’s progress on making the Internet of Things a reality, focusing on products associated with people’s everyday lives, emphasizing things like Samsung’s IoT data security and mobile payment systems.

Dr. Hong joins previously announced keynote speaker Brian Krzanich, the CEO at Intel. More keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

CES 2016 will take place from Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Dr. Hong’s keynote address will be given Thursday, Jan. 7.