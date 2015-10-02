Intel CEO Krzanich to Keynote CES 2016

ARLINGTON, VA.—The Consumer Electronics Associations has announced the first participant in its series of keynotes for CES 2016 with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. Krzanich will give a pre-show address on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

After previously speaking at CES 2015, Krzanich returns to discuss new ways the consumer world is being reshaped by the expanding boundaries of technology, and the experiences enabled by this transformation.

CEA will announced additional keynotes for CES 2016 in the coming weeks.

CES 2016 will take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 6-9.