Riedel to Showcase 80G MediorNet MicroN Network Device at IBC

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—At the IBC Show in September, Riedel will feature MicroN, an 80G media distribution network device for the company's MediorNet line of media transport and management solutions. Working seamlessly with the MediorNet MetroN core fiber router, MicroN is a high-density signal interface with a complete array of audio, video, and data inputs and outputs, including 24 SD/HD/3G-SDI I/Os, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two sync reference I/Os, and eight 10G SFP+ high-speed ports. MicroN offers routing and processing capabilities that can be tailored economically for productions of all sizes and complexity. A single unit serves as a stand-alone point-to-point router and processor while multiple interconnected units support scalable decentralized video routing.

Riedel will also feature the RSP-2318 Smartpanel, which the company touts as the world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface. The device includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in 1RU.



Riedel will also have on hand its Tango Networked Communications Platform; MediorNet Modular, MediorNet Compact and MetroN; Performer, Artist, and Acrobat Communications Systems, and RockNet Fiber-Optic Converters and Console Interfaces.

