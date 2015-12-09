Riedel Featuring Transport, AES67 Supported Gear at ISE 2016

WUPPERTAL, GERAMNY—Riedel Communications will look to be keeping people in the holiday spirits into February, as the company has announced the products that ISE 2016 attendees will be able to unwrap when the conference gets underway. Riedel plans to showcase a trio of new products, including the MediorNet MicroN, the Tango TNG-200, and the RSP-2318 Smartpanel.

MediorNet MicroN

The MicroN is an 80G media distribution network device for Riedel’s MediorNet media transport and management system line. MicroN is a high-density signal interface with audio, video and data inputs and outuputs, including 24 SD/HD/3G-SDI I/Os, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two sync reference I/Os, and eight 10Gb MediorNet high-speed links. The system is available as either a fully networked MediorNet device or a point-to-point edition.

The Tango is a network-based platform that supports AES67 and AVB standards. It features its own intercom application and can be used for various communication needs. The Tango comes equipped with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display, intuitive front-panel controls, processing capabilities, two integrated Riedel digital party-lines, two AES67- and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, one option slot, redundant power supplies, and a asymmetric 40x80 matrix size. It can also be converted to an intercom system with the “My First Riedel” intercom application.

Then there is the Smartpanel, a control panel designed to serve as a multifunctional user interface. It features three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; stereo audio; multilingual character set; and 18 keys in 1RU. The panel can also be expanded through the use of three apps: BASIC, which includes 12 intercom keys; PLUS, which has 12 intercom keys and adds analog audio port for 4-wire integration and three GPI/Os; and PRO, which features 18 intercom keys and two analog audio ports, as well as the ability to connect to a second headset.

Riedel will also show its Artist Digital Matrix Intercom, MediorNet Compact, and STX-200 Professional Skype Interface at ISE 2016.

ISE 2016 will take place in Amsterdam from Feb. 9-12, 2016.