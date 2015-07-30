Rhode & Schwarz All About 4K at IBC 2015

MUNICH – With its new motto, “4K: more than just a resolution,” Rhode & Schwarz will show its entire 4K product portfolio at IBC 2015, set to take place in Amsterdam from Sept. 11-15.

The new R&S Clipster mastering station will be one of the products set to premiere at IBC. With a new hardware architecture, the R&S Clipster offers I/O, image processing, and codec acceleration for post-production workflows in 4K UHD, with high-frame rates, or using Rec. 2020. R&S Clipster is available as a starter version, IMF workflow version, or mastering station.

An updated version of the R&S Venice ingest and production server for improved live studio productions is also set to be showcased. The R&S Venice 4K allows 4K studio production requirements to be met with greater efficiency. The Rohde & Schwarz DVS storage systems then offer back-up options.

Encoding and multiplexing tool R&S AVHE100 can also be seen at IBC, now offering up to 33 MPEG-4 SD or 11 MPEG-4 HD encoders in one unit. Only two height units will hold 4K/UHD with 10-bit resolution. A new hybrid redundancy concept that no longer requires external switching or a higher-level control system will also be available at the show. Seamless switching between national and regional content is also set to be displayed.

Rhode & Schwarz also plans to demonstrate its new transmitters and R&S ETL TV analyzer.

Rhode & Schwarz will be located at booth 7.E25.