Revolabs to Demo VoIP and Conferencing Tech at InfoComm Connections

SUDBURY, MASS.—Revolabs has announced its product line-up for the upcoming InfoComm Connections event that will run in conjunction with CCW and SATCON at New York’s Javits Convention Center. The company plans to demonstrate its VoIP and conferencing products, including its Executive Elite wireless microphones, FLX UC conference phones and Yamaha YVC-1000 UC microphone.

The Executive Elite is an eight-channel wireless microphone system that includes a cloud server option. Revolabs will display a variety of Elite wireless and wired microphones that provide a unified design and user experience in any collaboration.

Yamaha YVC-1000

Among the line of FLX UC conference phones set to be on display will be the new FLX UC 1500 IP and USB conference phone with extension microphones. This new version enables users to add two directional microphones and bridge calls between VoIP and UC desktop applications through a USB connection for meetings up to 18 people.

Revolabs’ Yamaha YVC-1000 is an intuitive UC audio system for medium to large conference spaces for flexible audio, Web or videoconferencing. It features separate microphone and speaker units that integrate audio and video for remote communication. With USB and Bluetooth connectivity and up to five optional extension microphones, the system can handle meetings of up to 40 people.

Attendees can see these products, and more, at booth 1069 during InfoComm Connections, which runs Nov. 11-12.