Quantum to Display Xcellis at CCW 2015

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Quantum announced Xcellis, its next-generation shared workflow storage system, back in October, now it is ready to have its big unveiling at CCW 2015.

The new system enables users consolidate media and metadata management, extend connectivity options and support hosted applications. The Xcellis integrates different components of workflow storage into a single hardware system that runs on the Quantum StorNext 5 media workflow platform. The system supports online work in process, ingest and delivery, and archives through the Lattus, LTO tape and Q-Cloud services. It can also run through a variety of production and archive options, including multistream 4K editing and extended online storage utilizing object storage technology to cloud- and tape-based archiving.

Quantum, a workflow storage, archive and data protection company, will be located at booth 1049 during CCW 2015, which runs from Nov. 11-12 in New York. For more information, visit www.ccwexpo.com.