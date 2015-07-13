Quantum Readies StorNext 5 Demos for IBC 2015

SAN JOSE, CALIF. – Quantum’s StorNext 5 shared storage workflow will be the focal point of the company’s presentation at the upcoming IBC 2015 show in Amsterdam. The company will also highlight StorNext Connect, a management and monitoring console that provides a dashboard for the entire StorNext environment.

StorNext 5 supports content production, distribution and archiving. It automatically moves data across different storage technologies while maintaining full control of the data for fast file-streaming performance.

StorNext Pro Foundation

Extending the StorNext 5 workflow is the Q-Cloud Archive, which allows end-to-end StorNext environments to leverage cloud storage fully with no additional hardware, separate applications or programming while maintaining full compatibility with existing software applications.

Also on display will be the StorNext Pro Foundation, an integrate shared storage system for new users in post, broadcast, corporate and government video to manage assets from ingest to delivery to archive. The Lattus object storage system, which creates parallel workflows for non-real-time operations, will also be on hand; as will the recently released Artico intelligent NAS archive.

Quantum is also preparing a demonstration on how StorNext connects to MAMs, NLEs and other tools for work with higher resolutions and greater volumes of content.

IBC 2015 takes place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. Quantum will be located at booth 7.B26.