Pliant to Display Lightweight Pro Headset at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Pliant Technologies’ SmartBoom PRO series of communications headsets, including the SmartBoom LITE, featuring exceptional comfort, audio quality, advanced features and design enhancements, will get the spotlight at the 2017 NAB Show.

SmartBoom LITE

The SmartBoom LITE headset has a smaller, lightweight design for greater mobility and flexibility, as well as a closed back on-ear design and single-ear lightweight form factor for enhanced acoustic isolation.

The headset is designed with an ambidextrous swiveling mic boom that fits the diverse needs and preferences of production crews. With SmartBoom technology, the adjustable microphone boom acts as an on/off switch for quick muting. It also has a dynamic noise-cancelling cardioid microphone optimized for voice communications with outstanding audio quality.

Pliant also plans to show its CrewCom professional wireless intercom system, which features the industry’s smallest, fully featured, professional full-duplex wireless radio packs, multiple simultaneous frequency bands, among other features. The system is based on a new technology platform that offers the industry’s highest user density, unparalleled range and scalability.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Pliant Technologieswill be in boothC12721. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.