Platinum Tools to Present Next-Gen Cable Tester at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Platinum Tools will showcase the T130 VDV MapMaster 3.0, the next-generation of its VDV MapMaster cable tester and verifier for the professional installer, in Las Vegas at the 2017 NAB Show. This cable test and measurement instrument supports installation, troubleshooting and maintenance on telco, network or coax cables.

MapMaster 3.0 puts versatile features, such as continuity testing, mapping, a tone generator and length measurement tools, within a single easy-to-use unit. It tests Cat7, Cat6A, Cat6, Cat5e, Cat5, Cat4, and Cat3 shielded and unshielded cables, as well as voice and coax cables.

The MapMaster 3.0 is also capable of identifying and mapping 20 locations at one time. The large backlit display, glow-in-the-dark keypad, built-in flashlight and audible beep verification also helps professionals when working in the dark. Platinum Tools also added port blinking to allow port identification on switches that the cables are connected to.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Platinum Tools will be in boothC11846. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.