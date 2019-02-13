Pixel Power to Unveil Pair of Software Products at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Pixel Power will arrive on the NAB Show floor this year ready to introduce the North American market to two of its virtualizable software products: CREATE and StreamMaster PRODUCE.

CREATE is designed to create graphic templates, while PRODUCE helps deliver graphics in real time and can support multiple channels and operators. The two products are based on Pixel Power’s two technology platforms, StreamMaster Media Processing and Gallium Workflow Orchestration. These platforms allow for live cloud and fully integrated automation systems for linear channel playout, OTT and VOD.

Utilizing the StreamMaster Media Processing for video, audio and graphic processing, and Gallium Workflow Orchestration for automated asset creation or playout, the new software can support multiple Pixel Power products. Among these is the Gallium PLAYOUT, an integrated and scalable platform for scheduling, asset management and playout automation, and StreamMaster DELIVER, an integrated playout engine for linear and OTT channels, which together assist with content delivery and can be implemented in the machine room, the data center or the cloud.

Other Pixel Power products using the new software include the StreamMaster BRAND branding and graphics playout engine and Gallium FACTORY, the file-based content packaging platform that generates clips, promos or trailers through intelligent graphics templates.

Pixel Power will display these products at its booth, SL7613.



