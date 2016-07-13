Nugen Audio to Launch New Audio Batch Processor at IBC2016

AMSTERDAM--At IBC2016, Nugen Audio will introduce its all-new audio batch file processing solution, AMB, together with a new upgrade of the company's Halo Upmix plug-in for upmixing stereo audio to surround.

Nugen Audio's AMB (Audio Management Batch) processor is built on the concept of the company's Loudness Management Batch (LMB) processor. Through new features such as threaded algorithm processing and multiple processing threads that are addressable for simultaneous parallel handling of files and queues, AMB enables post facilities to speed workflows and reduce delivery times.

Nugen Audio AMB Audio Batch Processor



With AMB, Nugen Audio adds several customer-driven enhancements and capabilities that bring greater flexibility, operational scalability, and enhanced processing speed to the core system. AMB includes new customization features and several optional extensions that will allow customers to carry out a greater range of audio-processing tasks. These features include a new upmix/downmix capability, an extension for the company's DynApt technology for loudness-range targeting and content repurposing, and loudness management support for MXF or ProRes files.

Nugen will also introduce an upgrade to its Halo Upmix software for upmixing stereo audio to surround. Available in Avid AAX, VST, and AU formats, Halo Upmix automates the creation of a stereo-to-surround, downmix-compatible upmix with unique center-channel management and spatial density controls. Combining several technologies, including frequency and time-domain energy distribution and neural network artificial intelligence, Halo Upmix enables producers to target various upmix goals, including full stable surrounds, exact downmix matching, and/or full dialog isolation.

The latest version of Halo Upmix adds a brand-new set of algorithms for upmixing from multichannel audio to higher channel counts, including LCR to 5.1, 5.1 to 7.1, and 7.1 to 9.1. The 9.1 option allows the introduction of vertical positioning into the upmix, generating a 7.1.2 (Dolby Atmos) bed track-compatible upmix. This capability provides users with greater flexibility for high-quality archival restoration, content repurposing, post-production, and sound design.

Nugen will be in Stand 8.D56. The 2016 IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.