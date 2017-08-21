Net Insight Glass-to-Glass Offerings Coming to IBC 2017

STOCKHOLM—Net Insight is pushing a collaborative solution with its glass-to-glass offerings at the upcoming IBC 2017 show. Including products like Media Networks, Connector Marketplace and Sye True Live OTT, Net Insight is looking to address how media content is produced, contributed and delivered.

One of the Media Network systems set to be on display is Net Insight Media Fabric, which is designed to deploy services, automate workflows and transport a mix of services and formats. Its applications include Remote Production 2.0, an end-to-end remote production system that features fully distributed production workflows over Wide Area Networks. Additional features include on-demand scheduling of production resources and software-defined workflows and video, transport and audio tools.

There is also the Nimbra platform, which has been integrated with Calrec’s RP1 remote production unit to support for full audio remote production for connectivity, transport and control of audio mixes from any location. In addition, the Nimbra VA has Net Insight’s internet contribution for satellite backup solution for live broadcast quality video transport over the internet.

Net Insight’s Sye True Live OTT platform allows live content to be streamed with low latency and frame-accurate synchronization across devices. The platform is designed to be either faster than normal broadcasts or add individual delay to harmonize the OTT stream with a local TV service provider. The system also features a server-side ad-insertion solution.

Also set to be shown is the Connector Marketplace cloud-based media marketplace for exchanging services, connectivity, both satellite and terrestrial, inventory and resources in real time through a pay-per-use model.

Net Insight will be located at booth 1.B40 during the show, which runs from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.