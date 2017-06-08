NAB Show Product Review: Monitors

Video monitors as seen at the 2017 NAB Show are no longer just display devices. They are now crucial components that are an integral part of the production chain.

AEQ-KROMA presented their Series 9000 Broadcast Monitors using 10-bit processing ready to meet the need for 4K (UHD) signal monitoring. Two models: 24-inch with 3840x2160 resolution and 31-inch with 4096x2160 pixels were featured.

Atomos Sumo monitor-recorder

ATOMOS had their 19-inch Sumo monitor-recorder that delivers 4Kp60 HDR to the set and the studio. It’s the first production monitor that also records 4K 12-bit RAW, 10-bit ProRes/DNxHR, plus 1080p60 live switching and recording.

BENQ’S latest 31.5-inch 4K SW320 UHD monitor was seen featuring HDR at 4K UHD resolution and a 96 percent DCIP3 color gamut. The SW320 comes with BenQ’s Palette Master Elements software for hardware calibration (14-bit LUT) with a compatible device.

BOLAND COMMUNICATIONS introduced the BVB07DB and BVB17DB DayBrite displays that feature full 1920x1080 native resolution LCDs, built-in scopes, and anti-glare screens for sunny daylight viewing use. They also premiered the new 4K24-12G model in 24-inch size with 12G SDI single link. All of Boland’s 4K monitors 24-inch and larger support HDR.

Flanders Scientific DM240 color-critical professional broadcast monitor

FLANDERS SCIENTIFIC featured its DM240 color-critical professional broadcast monitor in an all-metal chassis. The company’s third-generation Color Fidelity and LUT Interpolation Engine (CFE3) houses multiple 4,913 point (173) calibration and DIT LUTs for highly accurate color reproduction.

IKAN showcased their model OBM-U550L 55-inch native 4K HDR broadcast monitor with 12G-SDI Single Link 4K, 3D LUT, waveform, vectorscope, color space and gamma comparison. The OBM-U550L supports UHD/Full DCI 4K.

JVCKENWOOD’S new DT-V G2 multiformat LCD HD production monitors are designed for critical image evaluation, offering improved gamma and grayscale for accurate colors and new technology to eliminate digital aliasing. Models include the 16.5-inch DT-V17G25Z (a near EBU Grade 1 LCD monitor) and 24-inch DT-V24G2Z with 10-bit IPS panels, plus the 21.5-inch DT-V21G2Z and 16.5-inch DT-V17G2Z.

Leyard LED MultiTouch video wall

LEYARD AND PLANAR, a Leyard Company, debuted the Leyard LED MultiTouch video wall, the industry’s first completely seamless interactive LED video wall enabled by patent-pending Leyard PLTS (Pliable LED Touch Surface) technology. It allows up to 32 touch points enabling multiple people to simultaneously interact with the video wall without affecting other users.

OSEE AMERICAS LTD. unveiled three production monitors: the LCM156-E 15.6- inch wide gamut/color correction accuracy model; LCM170-E 17-inch wide gamut/high contrast/color correction accuracy model; and the LCM230-E 23-inch high contrast/color correction accuracy model intended more for the video village or post.

PLURA BROADCAST displayed their new PBM-4K monitor series, available in sizes 24-84 inches, with support for SMPTE 2036-1, 2x12G/3G/HD-SDI inputs with active loop, and 1xSFP slot to support multiple IP and fiber I/O standards. Plura also featured their new UNB-4K “Ultra Narrow Bezel” series which can control up to 100 monitors via LAN IP network and/or RS-232 daisy chains.

SmallHD 1703-P3

SMALLHD debuted the 1703-P3, its first reference grade monitor. The billion-plus color 17-inch display covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, features a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 179-degree viewing angle, along with SmallHD’s Pagebuilder OS. Each 1703- P3 monitor comes precalibrated for DCI-P3 mastering with a Delta E average of 0.5.

SONY did have dazzling 4K OLED monitors on display, but the screen they wanted to highlight was their new LMD-B240LCD HD production model. It features natural ventilation that doesn’t need a cooling fan and a unique Sync-Free Side by Side function. It can be configured for SDI and HDMI, as well as HD, SD, different frame rates, interlace, PsF, and progressive inputs.

TV LOGIC showcased their LUM-310R, a 31-inch 4K HDR reference monitor with 2,000 nit peak luminance supporting multiple HDR formats, as well as multiple color gamuts including Rec.709, DCI-P3 and Rec.2020. TV Logic also had their LEM-550R, a 55-inch UHD OLED monitor with multiple HDR format support and their LVM-171S, a 17-inch HD LCD display for broadcast QC and on-set critical viewing.