NAB Show Product Review: Batteries & Lighting

Battery pack makers have recently faced not only the ongoing challenge of supplying larger and larger capacity powerpacks that weigh less and less, but also tightened up IATA (International Air Transport Association) regulations on lithium ion batteries traveling on airplanes.

Anton Bauer LPD Discharger

ANTON BAUER launched its LPD Discharger in order to handle IATA regulations for shipping lithium ion battery packs. The LPD Discharger can discharge up to four 90 Wh batteries in three hours or less, taking them down to 27 percent then back up to 29 percent of their capacity.

CORE SWX introduced the HC9 Mini, which maintains all the 98Wh capacity and features of the original Hypercore battery, but in a shrunken form factor to better fit smaller cameras. Also new was the HCM9, which can handle a 12A power draw, enough to keep a RED 8K camera going for more than an hour. Core also debuted its Fleet Micro digital series charger, which also handles discharging duties for shipping.

IDX unveiled the DUO-C98 98Wh battery, capable of outputting up to 10A draws and the high-capacity DUO-C198, capable of handling up to 14A draws for power-hungry cameras and lights.

PAG launched the PAGlink PowerHub, which can be used between two PL94 or PL150 PAGlink Gold Mount batteries and provides five output ports that accept interchangeable DTap, Lemo (2-pin), Hirose (4-pin) and USB connectors.

LIGHTING

Lighting equipment was interesting this year, as an eyeball estimate seemed like there were actually fewer lighting equipment makers exhibiting at NAB Show in 2017. Those who were at the show had plenty of new models, almost all of the LED-type.

ARRI introduced 3.0 firmware for its Sky- Panel family of LED soft lights, bringing 10 new features and numerous refinements. The free update allows users to choose and manipulate 12 effects without the need for a lighting console or hours of programming.

BB&S LIGHTING increased its lineup of Pipeline remote phosphor lighting fixtures to include 4-, 8-, 36-, and 48-inch sizes in 3200K, 4300K, and 5600K color temperature options.

CHIMERA, in cooperation with ZYLIGHT, has developed active diffusion panels that can supply variable opacity with dial-in control. The panels are filled with a metallic gel that renders them opaque when no charge is applied to them, and transparent when a full charge is applied.

Cineo Quantum C80

CINEO premiered its MavX color-tunable mid-power soft light, utilizing remote phosphor technology capable of color tuning from 2700K to 6500K, with presets at 3200K, 4300K and 5600K. Also highlighted was its Quantum C80 fixture, capable of producing 50,000 lumens of Cineo’s proprietary color-tunable white light.

DEDOLIGHT unveiled a new version of its DLED focusing dual-lens fixture with higher output. The daylight DLED10-D and bicolor DLED10-BI provide a long zoom range and high color rendering. Also shown was the Turbo Series DLED7 Bi-Color Focusing LED Light Head, which features an adjustable color temperature from 2700K-6500K.

FLUOTEC premiered its VEGALUX 300 12- inch color tunable StudioLED Fresnel fixture providing a color temperature range from 3200K to 5800K, and a focusable beam angle from 15 to 50 degrees. Also new was the Cinelight Studio long-throw LED panels, which are color tunable from 2700K to 6800K, and with new reflector louvers, can concentrate the light to reach more distance.

FREZZI introduced its ProLight, which replaces the company’s Mini-Fill fixture. It features a quick release and low-profile base that stays wired allowing for quick set up and strike. The SunLight fixture has been updated to an HMI 575, almost 1,000 foot candles at 10 feet.

IKAN debuted new Lyra Series soft light fixtures, available in a variety of sizes. Also new was the Stryder Fresnel fixture, with a color range of 2700K to 6500K. The front Fresnel can be removed entirely if desired.

Kino Flo Celeb

K5600 unveiled Kurve, a line of large parabolic reflectors available in 3-, 4.5- and 6-foot diameters. Also new is the Joker-Zoom 800, featuring a faceted open-face reflector capable of focusing from 15-55 degrees.

KINO FLO launched its Select LED 31 and 21 DMX Freestyle lighting systems, with all the features of the existing Select LED 30 and LED 20 DMX lighting system. The company also upgraded its Celeb line of lights with new software to provide a large pallet of colors, including the ability to dial in popular gel settings.

LITEPANELS rolled out new X models of its Astra fixtures, a 3X (which is three times stronger than the original Litepanels LED panels), and the 6X (six times stronger than the original, and three times stronger than the original Astra). Both new X models also draw less power. The same advances are being made in Litepanels’ SOLA Fresnel fixture line, with the SOLA 4+ and SOLA 6+ both putting out more light at less power.

LOWEL debuted a beefier model of its Blender bicolor LED lighting fixture, increasing the LED bulb count from 12 to 24. The company also showcased its Pro Power LED Fresnel, a bi-color lighting solution with focusable, dimmable output. The fixture is flicker-free up to 2350+ fps.

PHOTON BEARD unveiled its Highlight LED range of professional lighting fixtures. The Highlights ape their fluorescent tube predecessors where Photon Beard was a leading provider. Their color rendering and high television lighting consistency indexes is achieved through a proprietary phosphor coating process.

ROSCO showed v2 of its Silk 210 lighting fixture, featuring on-board, DMX and wireless dimming and color-temperature controls for maximum flexibility on location.

Zylight Pro-Cyc Color asymmetric wall washer

VIDESSENCE highlighted a pair of compact and portable 50W fixtures to their line, the Little VID Series LV050 and LV050-F. The LV050 is a fixed focus unit while the LV050-F provides variable focus. Both are available in daylight or tungsten color balance. Either onboard dimming or DMX control are provided.

ZYLIGHT demonstrated the Rayzr 7 series of light fixtures, in 300W and 200W daylight models, 150W tungsten or daylight model, and a 100W tungsten to daylight bicolor model. Also new was the Pro-Cyc Color asymmetric wall washer. The 350W Pro-Cyc Color produces a soft, even field with enough output to cover 25-foot cyc walls. The company also showcased its Pro-Zoom line of LED zoom ellipsoidals and the Pro-Palette color controllable Red/Green/Blue/White LED Cyc lights.