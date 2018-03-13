NAB Show Product Preview: Production

Major shifts in the means of broadcasting— as well as what that term actually means going forward—are accelerating us down the IP highway and into the cloud. A Broadway show lyric seems apropos: “There are times I am not sure of what I absolutely know... very often find confusion in conclusion I concluded long ago” (“A Puzzlement” from “The King and I”). Challenging times indeed for manufacturers, next-gen technology decision-makers, and content consumers alike.

MASTER CONTROL AUTOMATION & CHANNEL PLAYOUT

ACTUS DIGITAL will showcase Clip-Factory-Pro, sporting video editing functions, such as blurring, muting, pre/post rolls, Ads removal and more. Clip-Factory-Pro also comes with a new set of metadata generating tools that can integrate to As- RunLog, automation and Ads insertion systems in view of a fully automated workflow from Linear to OTT.

AVECO will highlight Redwood Blue, a multipurpose channel origination engine with up to four channels of ingest and/or playout per chassis and services including graphics, DVEs, live switching, and audio processing.

BITCENTRAL will unveil performance enhancements to Central Control, its scalable play-to-air automation, including new multichannel environment modes, improved Time Delay functionality, and additional workflow support in the Management module.

CRISPIN will debut a master control in the cloud solution with interfaces and controls for OTT and IP streaming. Enhancements to LoadingDock include the ability to streamline content acquisition, preparation, and scalability for multistation distribution that enable operators to pull or upload cloud content, prep files, view lo-rez clips, and manage media status.

ENCO MOM

ENCO will introduce a new ClipBoard control interface for its playout and TV/radio automation systems. Media Operations Manager (MOM) enhancements include live inputs for cut-ins without an external switcher and support for its browser-based enCloud remote production control applications.

FLORICAL will launch FeniX, an integrated playout solution powered by Harmonic technology and Florical’s enterprise automation suite. It offers SDI and IP options, plus master control switching, branding, and DVE effects.

GRASS VALLEY will showcase iTX Flex, a cost-effective SaaS playout solution using “True Cloud Architectures” to leverage proven iTX and GV Cloud Orchestration technologies.

HARMONIC will debut VOS SW (Software) Cluster Media Processing, a comprehensive suite embedding the company’s best-of-breed encoding, playout, origination, and packaging applications.

IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS returns with an enhanced Versio Platform, a cloud-native, microservices-based, modular playout solution designed for pure-IP, geo-dispersed environments using commercial-off-the-shelf [COTS] hardware.

Pebble Beach Orca

PEBBLE BEACH has added NDI confidence monitoring to Orca, a software-defined, virtualized IP channel solution optimized for cloud deployment of high value channels. Also at their booth will be the Dolphin channel-in-a-box system, offering graphics plug-ins and live captioning capabilities.

PIXEL POWER has added NewTek’s NDI protocol to its StreamMaster integrated playout platform. NDI enables generation and monitoring of low latency proxies, letting operators view multiple output buses from within the Pixel Power Gallium Automation interface or a third-party multiviewer.

ROSS VIDEO will introduce a broadcast production and newsroom control bundle that combines OverDrive Express automation with its Graphite switcher, 3-D graphics, and a two-channel clip-server.

RUSHWORKS will introduce A-LIST Streamster, an IP-only edition of its broadcast automation system tailored for OTT content management and distribution.

NEWSROOM SYSTEMS & WORKFLOWS

BITCENTRAL will debut MultiPath, an Oasis media asset management module. Its intuitively structured interface complements the company’s integrated newsroom suite with an overview of the media publishing process for targeting and simultaneous content delivery to websites, apps, social media, and syndication.

DALET will unveil Content Discovery module, a core functionality within its Unified News Operation that presents relevant/related media to journalists and content producers as they develop news stories, thereby enriching narratives with expanded data and detail.

GRASS VALLEY has added a new web client and support of the GV I/O appliance to GV STRATUS 6.0 to enable complete virtualization.

ENCO will spotlight a MOS interface for ENPS, iNews and Octopus newsroom systems, plus NewTek NDI support within its Media Operations Manager (MOM) automation.

TRAFFIC, BUSINESS & RIGHTS MANAGEMENT

BROADVIEW SOFTWARE will showcase v8.0 of its On Demand management tools supporting a wide range of multiplatform services.

IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS will reprise xG GamePlan, inventory optimization tools to help deliver target audiences with a minimum of commercial airtime.

MYERS will debut options for ProTrack, its management system for broadcast networks, affiliates, and independent media outlets. ProTrack HUB supports Network Operations Centers, integrating tightly with centralized master controls and their distribution to client stations. ProTrack MAM makes file-based media visible to programming and traffic teams.

ARCHIVE & MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

AVID will introduce Media- Central | Asset Management to speed finding assets, streamline content delivery across any platform, and create new revenue opportunities.

DALET will feature AI-enhanced media workflow prototypes to help organizations capitalize on opportunities via intelligent auto-tagging, augmented production workflows with contextual recommendations, more advanced task and process automation, and adaptive scaling to leverage powerful predictive analytics.

EVERTZ will feature Mediator-X, a cloud-enabled media asset management platform that helps media companies monetize content and lower operating costs.

MassStore media services framework

MASSTECH will highlight its efficient FlashNet media object storage application and MassStore media services framework for media and storage management on-premises, the cloud, or in hybrid configurations.

PRIME FOCUS TECHNOLOGIES will unveil AI-enabled MAM and subtitling tools for its CLEAR Media ERP range. Capabilities include facial detection, speech-to-text, and location/brand recognition to enrich content metadata and aid content discovery.

TEDIAL is introducing SMART Live, designed for sports and live events. Its metadata engine automatically generates metadata ingest processes to address complex sporting event workflows, creating clips based on actions, keywords or logged occurrences; video and audio recognition can generate additional locator data and annotate the media proxies.

TELESTREAM will add end-to-end Adaptive Bitrate and a new workflow to its iQ Quality Assurance solution, reducing issue report to resolution times.

TMD will unveil an integration between its Mediaflex-UMS workflow engine and Avid’s Interplay, enabling users to select content, master clips, or sequences and initiate actions to archive or distribute media.

VERIZON DIGITAL MEDIA SERVICES will bring enhancements to its Volicon Media Intelligence, Media Xperience Studio; Uplynk Video Streaming, and Edgecast Content Delivery Network service offerings.

SWITCHERS AND ROUTING

When it comes to switching and routing, new solutions on the NAB 2018 show floor are offering more inputs, more DVEs and expanded capabilities such as 4K and IP connectivity. Popular this year: customization and the ability to handling multiple formats and functionalities often in a smaller footprint.

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN will show the ATEM 4 M/E high frame-rate Ultra HD 2160p60 switcher, a 4K switcher with 20 inputs, 4 MEs, 16 ATEM advanced chroma keyers, two Ultra HD multi viewers, full 2D DVEs, and built-in compositing engines with four picture-in-picture DVEs. A smaller version of the ATEM will also be on the floor in the form of the ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel, a compact hardware control panel designed to work with all ATEM switchers.

BROADCAST PIX will show the BPswitch family of integrated production switchers, which include control-over-IP capabilities. Features include NewBlueNTX 3D motion graphics, clip stores, customizable multiview and device control.

EVS will demo the DYVI IT-based switching solution, which offers distributed live production and new scalability features.

FOR-A will unveil the HVS-6000 12GSDI video switcher, with support for 4K and scalability for users looking to transition to 8K in the future. The company will also introduce a system package that includes the HVS-490 video switcher, MFR-3000 routing switcher, MV-4200 multiviewer and ClassX suite of graphics solutions.

GRASS VALLEY will feature GV K-Frame X, a new processing engine that supports SDI, IP or hybrid SDI/IP configurations. The switcher offers an I/O footprint of 192x96, supports TICO compression or uncompressed SMPTE ST 2110 4K along with HDR, and connects to any Grass Valley panel.

JLCOOPER ELECTRONICS will feature its ION compact broadcast switcher panel control surface, designed for fast video switching in a live production environment such as mobile, sports, educational or house of worship.

NEWTEK will highlight the TriCaster TC1 production system, offering switching as well as streaming and recording in HD, 3G and 4K UHD 60p. Features include 16 external inputs and 4 MEs as well as an integrated video server for playback, replay and live editing.

PANASONIC plans to showcase the AVHLC100, a combination solution that pulls together a 1ME switcher, PTZ camera controller and audio mixer in a single device.

PIXEL POWER will demo the BrandMaster branding switcher and graphics playout system.

Ross Acuity production switcher

ROSS VIDEO will show the 12G Multi-Processing Input Module for Acuity, a 20-input card that adds single-link 12G connectivity and provides independent input signal management functions. The company will also bring its range of switcher options, including the Carbonite Black Solo single ME switcher, Graphite all-in-one production system and Carbonite midsize switcher.

RUSHWORKS will showcase its VDESK radio/TV production system, a multifunction integrated production system.

ROUTING

BARNFIND will feature BarnOne with Web Server, which offers a new web interface for configuration and operation of BarnOne frames; and new 4K Products as part of the BTF1-41 series.

FOR-A will introduce a system package that includes the MFR-3000 routing switcher that includes a HVS-490 video switcher, MV-4200 multiviewer and ClassX suite of graphics solutions.

GRASS VALLEY will show the latest in router control and configuration with GV Convergent, an IP/SDI router control/configuration system that works with both COTS switches and IP-enabled endpoint equipment to manage facility routing as the industry migrates from SDI to IP.

IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS will showcase Platinum IP3, a 28 RU device that offers hybrid IP connectivity and offers mixed-format video and audio routing, multiviewer functionality, frame sync and advanced I/O options.

ROSS VIDEO will showcase Ultrix-FR5, a 5RU, 144 x 144 version of the Ultrix routing/AV processing platform.

UTAH SCIENTIFIC will debut updates to the 400 Series, a hybrid digital router designed to accommodate IP signals along with high-density SDI. The company will also show the UHD-12G 12G digital routing switcher which enables distribution of a full range of SDI video signals, from SD data rates up to 2160p60 in a single-link interconnect.

KVM SWITCHES

ADDER will feature the ADDERLink INFINITY 100T, an IP-based KVM transmitter that uses standard network infrastructure to extend and matrix computers away from the user environment.

BLACKBOX will showcase solutions that include its control room KVM options such as the InvisaPC, an IP-based KVM solution that offers access to physical and virtual servers and the DCX digital KVM matrix solution.

G&D NORTH AMERICA will introduce a new KVM-over-IP matrix system, as well as the DP1.2-Vision KVM extender system for 4K, which uses in-house HDIP compression technology and is compatible with G&D’s digital matrices and allows the extension, switching and distribution of 4K video signals through matrix systems. Also on display: the DP1.2-VisionXG, a high-end KVM extender system that extends computer signals up to 10,000 meters over fiber.

IHSE will show the 491 Series for extending HDMI signals; 496 Series SDI/KVM extender series, which converts 3G/SDI signals for sharing serial digital video with Draco tera KVM matrix switches; 494 Series DVI-I, which can interface with other Draco ultra extenders; 444 Series, which allows users to connect a keyboard, mouse and keypad as a single HID device to a KVM system through USB with an additional HID extension, and the OPS+ KVM extender, which is designed to simplify the installation, operation and management of remove displays.

THINKLOGICAL will showcase TLX, an uncompressed 4K/8K KVM solution that delivers extension and switching of KVM and uncompressed 4K DCI video (4096x2160 resolution, 4:4:4 color depth, 30 bits per pixel) at 60Hz frame rate with any-to-any matrix switching. The company will also show its new Virtual Machine Integrated Client Modules.