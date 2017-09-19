NAB Show NY: Miller to Present New Compass Series

NEW YORK—Miller Camera Support LLC will showcase its new CompassX series at NAB Show New York. The new series of Miller CompassX(CX) fluid heads offers five models: CX2, CX6, CX8, CX10 and the CX18.

CX18

The new CX fluid heads incorporate Miller’s CB PLUS-enabling technology. All five models feature 16 positions of counterbalance for rapid adjustment and the side-loading base plate enables easy mounting and alighting of camera rigs. The wide payload range of the CompassX series offers flexibility when switching cameras or adding accessories.

The CX2 and CX6 offer a payload range of 0-8 kg and 0-12 kg respectively, 16 positions of counterbalance and 3+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions with a 75mm ball-levelling mounting base for lighter rigs where portability is important. Where more fluid drag is required, the CX8 and CX10 support 5+0 drag positions, a 0-12 kg payload range and a 75mm and 100mm ball-levelling mounting base. The CX18 features a 0-16 kg range, 5+0 positions pan-and-tilt of drag and 100mm ball levelling mounting base.

The Compass series offers standard features suitable for most applications, with a three-year warranty.

Miller will exhibit in booth N920.