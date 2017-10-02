NAB Show NY: Ikegami Touting New Cameras, Monitors

NEW YORK—Camera and production equipment manufacturer Ikegami will have some of its latest cameras and monitors on display for NAB Show New York attendees this year.

UHK-430

One of the Ikegami cameras set to be on display is the UHK-430 4K camera from its Unicam XE camera series. It is designed for use in the studio and field, and features three 2/3-inch 4K CMOS sensors with RGB prism optics for “Real 4K” resolution from 24 million pixels. The camera is equipped with the latest AXII ASC for low power and digital signal processing features. It also enables five Custom Gamma memories for HDR transfer characteristics, including HLG and iLog. The UHK-430 employs 40G transmission using standard SMPTE hybrid fiber/copper camera cable, uncompressed 4:4:4 resolution RGB transmission, with eight HD channels from CCU to camera, and one HD trunk channel from camera to CCU. A Gigabit Ethernet connection is available on the camera for external use.

Ikegami also has accessories for the UHK-430 and other Unicam XE models, including HDR compatibility; three new viewfinders; and the SE-U430 system expander.

A new addition to the Unicam HD series of cameras will also be shown, the HDK-73. The camera has F12 high sensitivity 2/3-inch CMOS sensors that can shoot in either 1080i or 720p. It features docking style construction for studio configuration with fiber or triax base stations, as well as self-contained operation for wireless or onsite recording applications. Fiber configurations include a choice of SMPTE or OpticalCon connectors. Other new features include Quick EZ Focus assist, CAC chromatic aberration correction and hybrid log gamma.

A pair of new Ikegami monitors are also set for a demonstration. The HLM-960WR is a multi-format 9-inch monitor with Full HD eight-bit LCD panel and LED backlight. It includes a standard 3G-SDI input, high-performance Liquid Crystal Panel, diverse input sources, compatibility with embedded audio, DC operation, built-in marker function, user marker display function and shadow function.

The other monitor is the HEM-2570W 25-inch Full HD OLED Grade-1 master monitor from Ikegami’s next generation Grade-1 monitors. It supports 10 patterns x 10 scenes for use makers, a USB terminal for support of functions including auto setup, save an image, full-screen capturing and mouse connection for menu navigation.

Ikegami will be located at booth N343.