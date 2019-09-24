NAB Show New York to Debut Podcast Series, Exclusive Sessions

NEW YORK—NAB Show is launching a podcast series featuring prominent speakers and highlighting NAB Show New York-related themes leading up to the 2019 event, Oct. 16–17 at the Javits Convention Center. MediaVillage Head of Content Strategy and Marketing E.B. Moss will host the series. Episodes have begun on the NAB Show Podcast and are available at nabshowny.com and on popular podcast apps.

Photo Credit: Katie Nicola

Moss is host of MediaVillage's B2B podcast “Insider InSites” and its forthcoming “Advancing Diversity” podcast. She is responsible for strategizing with senior executives of media, marketing and advertising organizations to develop and promote editorial content, and oversees social media efforts for the company.

NAB Show New York will feature podcast content providers, including iHeartRadio, Stitcher and Westwood One in exclusive sessions. Conference sessions will examine various aspects of launching and producing a successful podcast in the all-new Pop-Up Marketplace & Theater on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The session titled "Lemonada Liftoff: Everything You Need to Know About Launching a Podcast Network" will explore the journey of the woman-founded, woman-run podcast network Lemonada Media and their partnership with Westwood One. Participants include Westwood One President Suzanne Grimes and Lemonada Media co-founder, CEO and Executive Producer Jessica Cordova Kramer.

Stitcher and the Vox Media Podcast Network will explore the behind-the-microphone elements that make for successful podcasts in the session "Audio Insights for Your Podcast Strategy." Stitcher Chief Revenue Officer Sarah van Mosel will present key audio insights on maximizing ad effectiveness and branding, and the Vox Media Podcast Network will give an inside look at how they are using the medium to expand their existing news and entertainment products.

E.B. Moss will moderate a discussion on "Cultivating and Sustaining Successful Podcast Brands" with iHeartMedia's President of iHeartPodcast Network Conal Byrne and "Stuff You Missed in History Class" podcast host Holly Frey.