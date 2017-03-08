NAB Show Exhibitor Viewpoint: Tom Burns, CTO, Media & Entertainment, Isilon, Dell EMC

TV TECHNOLOGY: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2017 NAB Show?

Tom Burns: The continued movement to all-IP media operations and the increasing virtualization of applications and solutions will continue to be the main topic of many conversations at the show. As many have previously noted, it won’t be an overnight transition to an all-IP-based infrastructure, but leading vendors are developing incredible software-defined solutions for media and entertainment that can easily take advantage of on-premise, high-performance infrastructure and cloud ubiquity. Virtualization of broadcast applications on enterprise IT infrastructure will also enable broadcast ISVs to avoid siloed hardware upgrade and downtime issues, and let them concentrate on developing application functionality.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

Burns: We’re excited to present the Isilon All-Flash array, our brand-new flash storage product, to the NAB Show audience. With pressure from increasing media volume, the move to IP-based workflows and multiplatform content delivery, Isilon All-Flash provides the performance and efficiency to address those issues. The newest addition to the Dell EMC Isilon product family, now orderable, will enable media organizations to pursue new business opportunities, tackle new projects and expand their opportunities for media monetization.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

Burns: Many vendors have introduced all-flash storage arrays, but Dell EMC Isilon All-Flash has a unique design that completely differentiates it from the rest of the market. Dell EMC has combined the extreme performance of flash technology with the proven scalability, true multiprotocol access and security of Isilon OneFS operating system. The Isilon OneFS operating system utilizes a native tiering capability that enables media companies to store and access content according to its business value, providing optimal storage, performance and protection—a critical capability for media and entertainment data. This benefit extends across the entire Isilon product family.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

Burns: Each year, the NAB Show allows us to engage with the majority of our customers and our fellow solution providers all in one central location.It’s the one show where attendees are guaranteed to leave with an up-to-date snapshot of the vibrant and progressive media industry. We look forward to networking with our partner ISVs and end-to-end solution providers and discussing the future of the marketplace with our peers.