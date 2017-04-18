NAB Show Exhibitor Viewpoint— Tag Borland, President, Logitek Electronic Systems

TV TECHNOLOGY: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2017 NAB Show?

TAG BORLAND: In the audio world for local market television, we are seeing a move away from large mixing consoles to a “glass cockpit” approach where critical routing and mixing functions are taking place within a rackmount engine, which is interfaced to a video automation system. Most of the control is handled via the video automation system. In these types of installations, physical audio consoles are reduced to just a few faders, if any.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

BORLAND: We will be launching a new product line for both Radio and TV that more fully adopts the “glass cockpit” concept of signal management. Much of our management and control is being moved from physical buttons and knobs to touchscreens.

TVT:How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

BORLAND: The user interface on our new product incorporates multi-touch technology similar to that which has become ubiquitous in smart devices. Only a few years ago, users would have had a problem with using a touchscreen for control functions or console management; now, it seems everyone is accustomed to this type of user interface. We’ll still have critical functions such as on/off buttons and faders available in a physical format, but almost everything else is being moved to touchscreens.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

BORLAND: Seeing industry friends and the one-on-one interaction with our customers.