NAB Show Exhibitor Viewpoint - Rush Beesley, President, RUSHWORKS

TV TECHNOLOGY: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2017 NAB Show?

RUSH BEESLEY: In my view, the prominent “trending” technology is IP delivery of video/audio/data streams using several alternative formats. This impacts both internal and external operational workflows.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

BEESLEY: We’re rolling out our RFID robotic camera-tracking technology that allows PTZ cameras—and our PTX Universal PanTilt Heads—to track multiple targets in real-time at distances up to 100 meters. The implications are significant for education, presentation, worship, sports and many other market sectors.

TVT:How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

BEESLEY: We’ve married our expertise with robotic camera control with a sophisticated real-time data delivery system, the end result being professional camera tracking of individuals and objects without the need for camera operators.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

BEESLEY: The show is a great opportunity to validate our new product introductions by getting feedback from booth visitors who get a chance to see our products in action. It’s the best way to assure the highest likelihood of product success in the marketplace.