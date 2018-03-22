NAB Show Exhibitor Viewpoint—Jon Finegold, Chief Marketing Officer, Signiant

TV TECHNOLOGY:What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2018 NAB Show?

JON FINEGOLD: The continued move to 4K/8K, the evolution of VR/AR and the growth of OTT are all interesting trends in 2018, and of course cloud initiatives and security remain on everyone’s mind. Those things all mean bigger files and more complex workflows, making Signiant’s sophisticated and secure file transfer solutions an even more critical part of operations.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

FINEGOLD: We have recently made significant advancements across all three of our products.

Manager+Agents now offers Flight and Media Shuttle integrations, enabling Manager+Agents to connect with Signiant’s SaaS products for automating cloud workflows as well as system-to-person workflows.

Flight is now faster with extreme multi-Gbps transfer rates, as well as offering more flexibility in where files can be transferred to and it also integrates seamlessly with Managers+Agents.

Media Shuttle, with over 200,000 users worldwide, is far and away the market leader for person-initiated file transfers. We recently added new capabilities including expanded foreign language support, including Japanese; content protection to create “for your eyes only” encrypted transfers; and a System-to-Person Automation API, which allows customers to integrate Media Shuttle with other systems such as MAMs and DAMs.

TVT:How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

FINEGOLD: Our solutions offer many unique or best-in-class features; however, our Manager+Agents solution has one important attribute that has never been replicated. Specifically, it was designed from the ground up to operate at scale. M+A’s central database and policy-based architecture allow configuration information to be automatically propagated out to hundreds or thousands of endpoints. In contrast, operating at scale was an afterthought for other solutions on the market, requiring an administrator to touch each endpoint for individual configuration. This is a huge differentiator for a worldwide deployment at scale, since the costs associated with managing endpoints quickly become prohibitive–making M+A the only practical solution.

TVT:What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

FINEGOLD: M&E is our core market and the NAB Show is one of the best opportunities to network with our customers and partners and discuss their changing business needs. The show also provides a tremendous opportunity to hear from industry thought leaders to get a snapshot of the entire industry and where it may be headed, which helps us define the future product developments that our customers will need.