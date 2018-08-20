Mixed Reality Lab Demo To Go Immersive At IBC 2018

LONDON — The Future Zone at IBC 2018 Sept. 13–18, in Amsterdam, will offer attendees a look at how an immersive production environment can be used for live broadcast at the Mixed Reality Tech Lab.

“The Future Zone presentation provides an opportunity for visitors to gain hands-on experience with some of the groundbreaking solutions we’ve already implemented and discuss how the boundaries of technology can continue to be pushed,” said Andy Hook, technical solutions director at White Light, the technical solutions specialist responsible for the demo.

The demonstration will be powered by a platform from a collaborative visualization tool developer called disguise. The platform sits at the center of the workflow to be shown, allowing the set, displays, lighting and cameras to be visualized and tracked in 3D space. White Light’s research and development efforts leverage the platform to create workflows for small, flexible production spaces.

White Light's virtual studio and reality software will be demonstrated at next month's IBC show.

Using content from Malfmedia, the demo will feature live cameras equipped with Mo-Sys StarTracker technology, which feeds positional data to the disguise media server. Doing so allows content to be generated for display on LED walls that conforms to the cameras’ perspective.

The disguise media server will be running Notch, a real-time motion-graphics, VFX and VR software application. The demo will display how live generative content can be used as a video source to create scalable content in real-time that reacts to the environment and studio lighting.

Experts from White Light will be on hand to discuss how they have used the setup in complex broadcasts for Discovery Eurosport Cube and in the ITV Sports studios during the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“At disguise our goal is to work closely with successful and visionary practitioners, such as White Light, to help develop the next generation of immersive experiences,” said company founder Ash Nehru.

See the Mixed Reality Tech Lab at IBC 2018 Stand 8.F40.

The IBC2018 show is Sept. 13–18, in Amsterdam. For more information or to register, visit www.ibc.org.

