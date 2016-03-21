Mediaproxy to Monitor Live Streams at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Mediaproxy Pty. Ltd. will highlight updates to its Log Server product suite at the 2016 NAB Show. With the rapid increase of live stream broadcasts to mobile devices, Log Server provides seamless integration with OTT streaming sources, which helps broadcasters get a handle on Internet-based streams via built-in real-time analysis and confidence monitoring.

Mediaproxy's product suite includes the Monwall IP multiviewer and TS Analyzer, both of which allow for seamless connection to any Log Server ASI or IP via a low bandwidth connection. This in turn enables decentralized access to TS monitoring that otherwise requires access to the high bit rate multicast source directly.

With support for live streaming sources and profiles, both outgoing encoder and on-air CDN feeds can be monitored and analyzed in real-time using the comprehensive tools provided by TS Analyzer and Monwall. Live streams may also be recorded for long-term archiving or compliance reviews using the familiar Log Player multi-player user-interface.

New updates being unveiled at the show include: advanced OTT monitoring at scale for HLS, Smooth Streaming and Dash sources/profiles, support for 4K/HEVC, real-time stream monitoring on iOS/Windows mobile and Android devices, and advanced data monitoring panels facilitating real-time analysis and monitoring.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Mediaproxy Pty. Ltd. will be in booth SU8113. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.