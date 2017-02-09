Media Links to Present SDI to IP Case Study at VidTrans

KAWASAKI, JAPAN—In addition to exhibiting products at its booth, Media Links has announced that it will lead a presentation at the upcoming VidTrans 2017 conference on the SDI to IP transition.

John Dale, Media Links’ director and CMO, will present “SDI to IP Core Infrastructure Change Out,” which will address the opportunities and challenges that come with transitioning SDI networks to IP. Media Links says that it will include references from an international broadcaster in its report, but does not mention who.

In the exhibit hall, Media Links will demonstrate an advanced, wide area IP Media network that reflects the convergence and transport of broadcast signals onto a distributed IP switch fabric. The demo will feature Media Links products like the MDX 4090 IP router and the MD8000 platform, both of which are managed through Media Links’ Elemental Management System with touch panel control software.

VidTrans 2017 is scheduled to take place from Feb. 28-March 2.