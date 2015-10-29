Media Links Brings IP Transport to CCW 2015

NEW YORK—When CCW 2015 kicks off in a couple of weeks, Media Global Links will be in attendance to showcase its latest IP transport products.

Media Links plans to demo 4K transport over IP with a live feed generated from a Hitachi UHD 4K camera. It will also have its new MDP3010 IP to JPEG decoder and transport systems for networks things like public Internet.

CCW will take place at the Javits Convention Center in New York from Nov. 11-12. Media Links will be located at booth 1243.