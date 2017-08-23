Matrox Spotlighting SDI to ST 2110 Tech at IBC 2017

MONTREAL—Matrox’s lineup of products on display at IBC 2017 has been unveiled and is set to include its lineup of video-aware broadcast IP cards, live-streaming capable Monarch HDX and Monarch HD encoding appliances, the Monarch LCS lecture capture appliance and Matrox DSX developer products.

X.mio3 IP

The recently added broadcast IP cards to the DSX developer product line are a diversified range of SMPTE 2110-ready cards. The Matrox DSX LE4 IP provides IP encapsulation of HD, 3G and 4K video for all IP transport protocols, along with added security of ST 2022-7 redundancy and non-bursty packet transmission/reception, all of which are provided on-board the card with zero CPU storage. In addition, the X.mio3 IP expands upon the LE4 IP’s feature set by providing onboard de-interlacing, as well as broadcast-quality scaling and compositing.

The Monarch HDX and HD systems are streaming and recording devices that now feature native integration for live streaming to Facebook and YouTube. The Monarch HDX is a single input, dual-channel H.264 encoding appliance with 3G-SDI and HDMI inputs that can stream to two distinct destinations, or the device can be set to stream and/or record with independent encoder settings. The Monarch HD encoding appliance can take and HDMI input from a camera or switcher and generate an H.264 encoded stream for live streaming and can simultaneously record a higher quality MP4 or MOV file to an SD card, USB drive or network-mapped rive.

Matrox has also added interoperability focused-features into its Monarch LCS lecture capture system. It now features on-system scheduling and store & forward functionality to operate with third party VMSs. The systems lecture capture capabilities include SDI/HDMI or HDMI/HDMI inputs, mixing with integrated production layouts and synchronized dual encoding for multi-stream playback.

Matrox also has plans to show some of its additional DSX Developer products and graphics products.

IBC 2017 takes place from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam, with Matrox located at booth 7.B29.