Masstech Promoting Cloud Options for MAM Workflows at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Masstech will bring flexible cloud configurations for MAM workflows to minimize on-premise equipment while maximizing content value. Masstech's new CloudFlex technology enables hybrid workflows for transcoding and other media processing tasks on-premises, with bursting to the cloud when workloads require additional computing capacity.

Masstech’s MassStore lets MAM users adopt cloud-based operations at their own pace by deploying the entire platform or individual components in public or private clouds, as well as locally on virtualized or physical systems. Cloud-hosted MassStore integrates seamlessly with existing environments while shielding users from the underlying complexity.

The Masstech platform automates the creation of rich metadata for MAM and newsroom users, making stored content easier to find and sort, without the expense, inconsistency, and time-consuming effort of manual metadata entry. New speech-to-text capabilities convert dialogue within media clips to indexed text, enabling automated tagging and categorization.

Masstech’s MAM now offers more efficient integration with Avid’s MediaCentral framework, including MediaCentral|UX, and a re-engineered transfer engine delivers three to four times faster transfer speeds for moving content into and out of Avid Interplay.

The platform also offers an updated HTML5-based plug-in for greater integration with newsroom computer systems, and SAM News Solution users can now efficiently and automatically archive, restore and share content between sites.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Masstech will be in boothSU3202. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.