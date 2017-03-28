Marquis Editing Workflow Productivity Tools Get 2017 NAB Show Spotlight

LAS VEGAS—Marquis will offer attendees a look at its editing workflow productivity tools at the 2017 NAB Show, including the Worx4 X app that reduces the size of Apple Final Cut Pro X projects without compression or quality loss.

Designed to facilitate project sharing, Wor4 X can reduce the size of a project that involves a high shooting ratio by more than 90 percent, making it faster and easier to share, deliver and archive large FCP X projects. Marquis will also demonstrate Worx4 Pro, a media discovery tool for Adobe Premiere ProCC that identifies where all project-related media is stored so that editors never deliver a project with missing media.

Also on display will be Edit Bridge, which enables Avid Interplay content to be found and used within multiple editing applications, including Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe After Effects CC and Apple FCP X. While it’s intended for users of Avid ISIS NEXIS and Interplay, it also allows non-Avid editors to work seamlessly within an Avid Interplay environment.

Marquis will also show Project and Workspace Parking tools for ISIS NEXIS storage analysis, optimization, productivity, archive and business continuity. Avid-Certified Project Parking is an Avid storage management solution that archives, moves and restores Avid projects, as well as analyzing and managing media to optimize storage utilization. Workspace Parking is a business continuity solution for Avid workspaces that gets high value productions back up and running in minutes.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Marquiswill be in boothSL9030. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.