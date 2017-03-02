‘Man in the High Castle’ Comes to the NAB Show

WASHINGTON—The 2017 NAB Show is offering a special look at the Amazon original series “The Man in the High Castle,” announcing that it will host a Super Session focusing for it. The sessions will include the show’s executive producer Daniel Percival and actor Joel de la Fuente, who plays Chief Inspector Kido.

“The Man in the High Castle,” based on the novel from Philip K. Dick, is set in an alternate-universe where the Axis powers were victorious in World War II. The show premiered back in 2015 and is Amazon’s most-watched original series.

“We’re thrilled to feature this award-winning series at NAB Show,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president, Conventions and Business Operations. “We’re looking forward to hearing firsthand how the next generation of both creatives and talent brought this adaptation to life in today’s highly competitive content marketplace.”

The Super Session is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 25.