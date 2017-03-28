Magewell to Feature 4K PCIe Video Capture Cards at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Magewell’s variety of video interface devices that will appear at the 2017 NAB Show include 4K Pro Capture PCIe video capture cards. Responding to growing demand for 4K video applications, Magewell will show five 4K models that offer a flexible choice of input interfaces, including HDMI, SDI or DVI.

Pro Capture 4K cards

All five Pro Capture 4K cards feature zero-CPU-usage, and hardware-based video processing, with support for resolutions up to 4096x2160, including 3840x2160 Ultra HD, at 30fps. Select models also support 4K at 60fps.

Magewell’s exhibit will also feature the USB Capture Plus family of devices, which enable all types of computers, including laptops, to capture professional video and audio signals through a standard USB 3.0 interface.

While these products incorporate popular features of earlier USB Capture Plus models, they add signal loop-through on HDMI and SDI units, as well as expanded audio support. Available with HDMI, SDI or DVI inputs, they feature driver-free installation and automatic input format detection for plug-and-play operation.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Magewell will be in boothSU12813. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.