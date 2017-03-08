Lyons to Receive TV Engineering Award at 2017 NAB Show

WASHINGTON—John Lyons, John Kean and Catherine Badalamente need to clear off some shelf space as the trio will receive honors from the NAB during the upcoming 2017 NAB Show. Lyons and Kean have been tapped as the recipients for the NAB Engineering Achievement Awards, for television and radio respectively, while Badalamente has earned the Digital Leadership Award.

John Lyons

The NAB Engineering Awards were first established in 1959 and are awarded to individuals nominated by their peers for contributions to advancing broadcast engineering.

Lyons, the assistant vice president and director of broadcast communications for the Durst Organization, is the 2017 recipient of the Television Engineering Award. He handles the communication needs for the entire Durst commercial portfolio and was a key part of bringing broadcasters back on air in New York after 9/11. He helped design and implement the new master antenna at 4 Times Square and the broadcast transmission facility at One World Trade Center.

Kean, former senior technologist at National Public Radio, helped to establish NPR Labs, an initiative that develops and evaluates new technologies, standards and procedures for public radio. He previously served as chairman of the IEEE Broadcast Symposium and the Washington, D.C., section of the Audio Engineering Society, and holds a patent for an algorithm that determines digital broadcast radio coverage. He currently works as a consultant at Cavell Mertz and Associates.

The Digital Leadership Award was created in 2015 to honor an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who helped transform a traditional broadcast business to succeed on digital media platforms. As the Vice President of Digital Media for Graham Media Group, Badalamente oversees the digital sales, content and technology. She helped Graham become a leading digital development company, with top rated digital platforms.

The trio will be recognized at the NAB Show Technology Luncheon on Wednesday, April 26, during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.