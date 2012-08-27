Litepanels to show new LED lighting products at IBC

At IBC2012, Litepanels will show a line-up of new LED lighting products. The company will introduce the 1x1 LS, the newest fixture in the 1x1 LED panel series. For those who do not need DMX control, the 1x1 LS offers many of the features found in the 1x1 panel fixtures but at an entry-level price. The 1x1 LS fixtures are available in daylight color balance, either flood (50° beam) or spot (30° beam).

Also making its IBC debut is the daylight-balanced LED Luma, which features a high-output, wide-beam angle throw that is designed to redefine on-camera light performance. Along with its sister product, the variable color temperature LED Croma light, the fixtures share the same form factor to provide ideal battery-powered on-camera light tools for the on-the-go shooter.

The new Sola ENG LED Fresnel lighting kit also will be shown. Complete with a custom airline carry-on sized case, the Sola ENG Flight Kit consists of three Litepanels Sola ENG Fresnel fixtures and accessories including stands, gels, power supplies and cables, barndoors and soft box.

And finally, the company will present its Inca series tungsten balanced LED Fresnel fixtures, which are color-matched to incandescent tungsten lighting fixtures. Inca Fresnels are available in 4in and 6in lens sizes, with more on the way.