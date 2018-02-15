Kristen Bell Recipient of 2018 NAB Television Chairman’s Award

WASHINGTON—It’s a good time for “The Good Place” star Kristen Bell, as she has been announced as the recipient for the 2018 NAB Television Chairman’s Award, which will be presented at the 2018 NAB Show. The award is presented to individuals for their significant achievements in television, according to NAB’s official press release.

Bell currently stars in the NBC Show “The Good Place.” Her past TV roles include the title role in “Veronica Mars”—which she reprised in a 2014 movie—“House of Lies, ” a guest-starring arc in “Parks & Recreation,” “Unsupervised,” “Deadwood,” “Heroes” and “Party Down.” Her film credits include voicing Anna in Disney’s “Frozen,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “You Again,” “When in Rome” and “Bad Moms.” Upcoming film credits will include the Netflix movie “Like Father” and a voice role in “Teen Titans Go! to the Movies.”

“Kristen Bell charms audiences with a natural mix of poise and humor that she brings to all her roles,” said Jordan Wertlieb, NAB Television Board chairman. “We look forward to welcoming Ms. Bell to this year’s NAB Show and honoring her with this well-deserved distinction.”

The NAB Television Chairman’s Award was established in 2009. Past recipients include Kelsey Grammar, Jim Parsons, Tracee Ellis Ross, Keke Palmer and America Ferrera.

Bell will be presented with the award during the NAB: We Are Broadcasters Celebration on April 10 from 3 – 4:15 p.m.

The 2018 NAB Show will run from April 7-12 in Las Vegas.