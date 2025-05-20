NBCU’s Clarence Hau to Receive 2025 ATSC Mark Richer Leadership Medal

WASHINGTON—Clarence Hau, NBCUniversal senior vice president of standards, policy and advanced engineering, has been named the 2025 recipient of the Advanced Television Standards Committee’s Mark Richer Industry Leadership Medal.

“Clarence’s passion, determination, and deep technical insight have made a lasting impact,” ATSC President Madeleine Noland said. “His efforts are not only helping to shape the future of television but are also directly enhancing the viewing experience for audiences everywhere, including me. With this honor, we’re recognizing Clarence’s bold, forward-looking leadership and also NBCUniversal’s key role in the NextGen TV rollout.”

The award honors individuals or teams who demonstrate exemplary leadership in advancing ATSC’s mission and embody the vision, tenacity and commitment that defined the legacy of former longtime ATSC president Mark Richer.

The ATSC Board of Directors is recognizing Hau for his outstanding contributions to the progress and implementation of NextGen TV. His leadership within NBCUniversal and across the industry has played a pivotal role in advancing ATSC 3.0, the committee said.

“I’m very appreciative of our longstanding partnership with ATSC, and proud of NBCUniversal’s role in bringing enhanced and innovative experiences to local audiences through NextGen TV,” said Hau.

“This is a tremendous honor, and one that was made possible due to the ingenuity and collaboration of my NBCU colleagues, and our partners, who’ve dedicated themselves to delivering on the great potential of the new broadcast standard.”

The 2025 Mark Richer Medal will be presented to Hau during the 2025 ATSC NextGen Broadcast Conference, June 12-13 in Washington. It is named for the longtime ATSC president who led the organization through two decades of transformative innovation, from the original ATSC 1.0 standard to the launch of ATSC 3.0 next-generation standards, ATSC said.

Registration for the event, available online, is open until June 3.